Eknath Shinde's 10-day Germany and UK trip postponed

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s ten-day foreign tour from October 1 to 10 has been postponed, officials said. Shinde was to travel to the United Kingdom and Germany along with a large contingent of officials from the Industries and other departments. The tour has been postponed on the background of the beginning of hearing on disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena MLAs – including Shinde himself – in front of Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

‘We have been told to change dates and we are in process of reorganization of the tour,” said an official from the CMO.The official said that the new dates would be announced soon and the tour has not been cancelled. He, however, did not divulge the reasons behind the change of schedule.As per the original program, Shinde was to attend a number of business conclaves as well as an MoU between cities in Germany and Maharashtra was also on cards for exchange on various issues. Apart from the visit to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s house in London, an MoU regarding bringing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s “Waghnakha” (tiger’s claw) back to Maharashtra was also in the schedule.