Eknath Shinde's police convoy returns to Thane

Mumbai: Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde along with his supportive MLAs reached Guwahati this morning. The MLAs are staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. The journey of Shinde and his supporting MLAs has started in Mumbai, Thane, Surat, and Guwahati. Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde's police team has returned to Thane.

Eknath was accompanied by a police convoy on his way to Shindesurat. After leaving for Guwahati, his team has returned to Thane. Whether the revolt of senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde succeeds or not, it will soon be clear, but it is understood that the outburst was due to his contempt by a Shiv Sena faction and the increased infiltration. The MLAs who came together on the occasion of the Legislative Council elections got angry and sparkled, after which Shinde revolted and the Shiv Sena split.

He has made it a condition to leave the Mahavikas alliance and form an alliance with the BJP. Therefore, the government of Mahavikas Aghadi in the state is in crisis. Movements took place on Monday night and Eknath Shinde left for Surat with some supportive MLAs. And now he left for Guwahati with some MLAs. After that, the police with him has returned to Tafa police station.