Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde to be repeated from Kalyan, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena's Dombivali unit announced that the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had confirmed that Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be the candidate for the same seat in the 2024 general elections.

Issuing a press release, the Shiv Sena said Bawankule made the announcement during his visit to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena shakha in Dombivali on Sunday. A video of the visit, which went on viral on social media, showed Bawankule asking people to press the EVM button and give a 440 volt shock to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for keeping quiet while leaders of DMK are insulting Sanatan Dharma.