Elderly man collapses during deputy CM Fadnavis' visit to Solapur district

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Solapur district and inaugurated the new collector's office building. Many people were present to meet him during the event. Among them, an elderly man stood with a statement in his hand. Devendra Fadnavis stood up and inquired about the old man's problem, but as he spoke, the old man suddenly fell down.

Social activist Vilas Shah had arrived to meet Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding some important matters. However, during the interaction, Shah suddenly started feeling lightheaded, possibly due to the intense heat. Shah had presented a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, urging for the closure of the Sonai slaughterhouse located on Mulegaon Tanda Road. In a determined stance, Shah expressed his intention to stage a protest and even threatened to resort to self-harm in front of the district collector's office on August 15 if his plea remained unaddressed.