Elderly man ends his life in Alandi by jumping into river, 'suicide note' mentions Maratha quota issue

An elderly man identified as Venkat Dhopre, a resident of Narhe Ambegaon, took his own life by jumping into the Indrayani River. His despair over the lack of reservation for the Maratha community and his son's inability to secure a job on compassionate grounds.

According to reports, Dhopre left his home in Narhe Ambegaon around 11 am on Friday, en route to the temple town of Alandi. Prior to his departure, he left a poignant suicide note, expressing the reasons behind his fateful choice. While searching for Dhopre in Alandi, authorities discovered his belongings, including his bag and mobile phone, near the Indrayani River embankment.

To locate him, a joint search operation was conducted by the police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ultimately culminating in the discovery of Dhopre's lifeless body. To locate him, a joint search operation was conducted by the police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ultimately culminating in the discovery of Dhopre's lifeless body.