Elderly man killed in brutal attack by group of youths in Pune

The Pune police are looking into a disturbing event that took place on Sunday in Keshav Nagar, where a group of young people reportedly used a sharp weapon to murder a 59-year-old man,

Ravindra Gaikwad, the victim, had requested the group to vacate the premises near his cowshed and house at approximately 3:30 pm on Sunday. The gang was reportedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the incident, as per the police.

The group attacked Gaikwad brutally, causing him serious injuries, and then escaped from the scene. Although the police were notified about the incident, no arrests have been made so far.