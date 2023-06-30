Pune: Elderly pedestrian fatally struck by PMPML bus, succumbs to injuries at hospital

A tragic incident occurred in the city on Thursday, where a 76-year-old individual who was out for a morning stroll was fatally struck by a PMPML bus. The unfortunate incident took place at approximately 7 am near Reliance Fresh Mart on Salunkhe Vihar Road in Kondhwa.

Bipin Jasvantrai Dave (76), the victim, was struck by the PMPML bus while he was crossing the road. Shockingly, the bus driver failed to stop and fled from the scene. Hetav Dave (44), the son of the deceased, has filed a complaint with the police, stating the incident in his report.

Bipin Dave suffered severe injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead by medical professionals. The police have registered a case against an unidentified PMPML driver under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.