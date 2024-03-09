Elderly Woman Dies in Stampede at BJP-Organised Event in Nagpur

An elderly woman lost her life, and several others sustained injuries in a stampede during a camp organized by the BJP for construction workers. The tragic incident unfolded at the Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium in the city. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Manubai Tulsiram Rajput, a resident of Ashirwadnagar.

The BJP had arranged the camp to distribute kitchen essentials and other sustenance items to registered workers under the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The camp commenced on March 8, with provisions also set for distributing household items to women. The official camp hours were scheduled from 10 a.m.

However, a large crowd of beneficiaries had gathered in front of the Suresh Bhat Auditorium since 7 a.m. Thousands of people were standing outside when the doors opened after 10:15 a.m., leading to a rush among attendees. The situation escalated into a stampede, causing some women to fall down. Amid the chaos, many individuals inadvertently passed by Manubai's body. Several women, including her, suffered injuries and were promptly transported to a medical hospital. Unfortunately, doctors later pronounced Manubai dead.

The police swiftly responded to the incident upon receiving information and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the stampede. Authorities are likely to conduct a thorough examination to determine the cause and any potential lapses in crowd management during the camp organized by the BJP.