Election Commission calls rival factions of NCP for hearing on October 6

The Election Commission (EC) has called rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for a personal hearing on October 6, sources said on Thursday. Ajit Pawar's faction within the NCP had revolted against the leadership of Sharad Pawar, and they approached the EC to assert their claim to the party's name and symbol.

Following a thorough review of all the information at their disposal, the Election Commission has determined that there exist two opposing groups within the NCP. One is led by Sharad Pawar, and the other is led by Ajit Pawar, as per the sources.

They said that since each group is claiming to be the party, the matter required a substantive determination by the commission under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968. Accordingly, the poll panel has directed both the groups to remain present in person or through their authorised representative for a personal hearing in the matter on October 6.

The commission will now commence the substantive hearing under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, they said, citing rules.