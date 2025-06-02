“Elections Were Near…”: Ajit Pawar Breaks Silence on Misuse of Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme

Mahayuti govt won the assembly election in Maharashtra and Ladki bahin Yojana played a very important role. It has come to light that the state government employees have taken advantage of the Ladki Bahin scheme. It has been revealed that thousands of women government employees have taken advantage of the scheme and embezzled the money from this scheme. While responding to this Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated that there was a mistake in the Ladki Bahin scheme. After many cases of ineligible women came to light in the Ladki Bahin scheme, Ajit Pawar commented on this.

It was revealed that 2,652 women state government employees availed benefits under the Ladki Bahin scheme, despite being ineligible. The opposition has strongly criticized the government, alleging a lack of proper verification while implementing the scheme. Since the criteria were not checked while launching the Ladki Bahin scheme, beneficiaries with government jobs, cars and annual incomes of more than Rs 2.5 lakh had taken advantage of this scheme. After receiving complaints, an investigation revealed that many women were taking advantage of this scheme in the wrong way. Now Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has also said that there were mistakes in this scheme. He was speaking in Sinchannagar, Pune.

"When we brought this scheme, we had very little time. Elections were to be held in two to three months. At that time, we did not get the time we needed to check all these things. However, we had appealed. We thought that those who do not fit into this scheme will not apply. Still, some applied. Therefore, there is no question of withdrawing the money given now," Ajit Pawar said.

No action against ineligible beloved sisters

At this time, journalists asked whether action would be taken against the beloved sisters who were found ineligible. To this, Ajit Pawar said why. "As we are investigating, cases are coming to the fore. Why take action against them now. It is accepted that a mistake was made, they should not have applied," Ajit Pawar also said.