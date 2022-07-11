Electric pole falls on school bus in Ratnagiri

Ratnagiri: A lightning strike occurred on a bus transporting students of Madhyamik Vidyamandir, Nanij School. The electric pole fell on the bonnet of the bus. So fortunately the students on the bus were not injured. All students are safe. As soon as the news of the accident spread everywhere, the parents rushed to the spot. Today, Monday morning, the incident happened. After this accident, the chaotic affairs of MSEDCL came to light.

Students from Nandivali (Tal. Lanja) come for education at Madhyamik Vidyamandir, Nanij. From Nandivali to Nanij, daily school bus number (MH-08-AP-1286) is used for student fanfare. Meanwhile, the power pole in front of the primary school at Bazarpeth on the road was in a dangerous condition for the last several days. But even after the complaint, it was ignored by MSEDCL. That is what would have happened to the student's life today.

The students in the bus were not injured as the pole collided with the front of the vehicle due to misfortune. Locals rushed to the rescue after the accident. Meanwhile, word spread like wildfire in the area that a pole had collapsed on a bus carrying students. Several parents then rushed to the scene.

Even after this accident, there is a demand from the citizens that MSEDCL should remove the dangerous electricity poles near the road as well as in the village. Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in at least two places.