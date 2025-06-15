Elephant Attack in Chandrapur: 70-Year-Old Man Killed by Tusker in Maharashtra Forest

A 70-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, June 15. The attack took place in the Jatlapur area in Sindewahi in the early hours of the day. The official said this is the first incident of an elephant attack recorded in the district.

A herd of elephants from Odisha entered the forests of Gadchiroli through Chhattisgarh and it was spotted in the Saoli forest area of Chandrapur district. According to reports, two elephants entered the Asolamendha area of the Saoli forest and crossed the Wainganga River, reached the Sindewahi forest area.

The Victim, a 70-year-old Maroti Masram, entered the forest to attend to nature's call when he was attacked and killed by the angry jumbo. The official recovered his body and sent it to a government hospital for a post-mortem. The police have launched the probe.