"Elvish Yadav hiding in Mumbai, police should find him and take action immediately": Vijay Wadettiwar

Congress MLA and Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP), Vijay Wadettiwar, has called for action against Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, who was booked in a rave party case in Noida. Wadettiwar revealed that there are reports of Elvish Yadav hiding in Mumbai and urged the Mumbai Police to find him and take immediate action.

"We have come to know that Elvish Yadav is hiding in Mumbai. Mumbai Police should find him, and action should be taken immediately. If he is hiding in Mumbai, then whose shelter is he getting? Why do they give shelter to such people? No one should give shelter to such people; it is the dignity of the government... The Home Department should give entry to such people at the bungalow of CM & DCM after taking complete information...," Wadettiwar told ANI.

This call for action comes in the wake of Noida Police arresting five individuals and booking Elvish Yadav in connection with an alleged rave party where snake venom was reportedly used. The police spokesperson reported, "Five people were arrested from the banquet hall, and nine snakes were rescued from their possession." The arrestees have been identified as residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi's Badarpur.

According to reports, the FIR was lodged by Gaurav Gupta of People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights group led by BJP parliamentarian Maneka Gandhi. Gupta's complaint alleged that Yadav, a popular YouTuber, had been making videos with live snakes and snake venom in Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) while also illegally organizing rave parties.