Empty rake of Mumbai local train derails, Kalyan to Karjat routes affected

An empty rake of a Mumbai local train derailed in siding on Sunday impacting the traffic on Down Main suburban line.The traffic between Kalyan to Karjat on Down Main line has been affected.Efforts are being made to restore the traffic, and inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted,” said an official.

Due to this incident, DN 18520 LTT-VSKP express has been detained at Ambarnath station home signal.DN Badlapur local train has been detained at Ulhasnagar station and a DN Ambarnath local detained at home signal of ulhasnagar station," the official added.The Down Kalyan to Badlapur section is blocked while the Down Badlapur to Karjat section is functional.