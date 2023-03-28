Encourage specialist Daya Nayak transferred to Mumbai police from Maharashtra ATS

Police inspector Daya Nayak, also known as ‘Encounter specialist’, has been transferred to the Mumbai police from the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The Additional Director General (Establishment) of the Maharashtra police issued an order for the transfer of Nayak and seven other Inspectors. Among them, Dnyaneshwar Wagh and Daulat Salve were also transferred from the ATS to the Mumbai police.

A 1995-batch officer of the state cadre, Nayak was with the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) in Mumbai and headed the elite force’s unit based in suburban Juhu. Nayak, who has been a subject of controversy, has previously been suspended on disciplinary grounds. Nayak was under suspension for nearly six-and-a-half years after the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested him in 2006 following complaints by former journalist Ketan Tirodkar that he owned assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and alleged underworld links.