Encroachment on govt land in Mumbai to be removed: Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mumbai suburban district's guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said encroachment on government land throughout the city will be removed. As much as 1,000 sq meter of land was cleared of encroachment in Malwani area recently, he told reporters here. The cleared land will be used for Indian sports. If government land has been encroached upon, bulldozers will be used, he said.

Earlier, Lodha said the tendering process for renovating the Thane railway station has been completed and the actual work on the Rs 800-crore project will start soon.

Addressing a press conference at the Thane Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters organised on the occasion of the nine years of the Narendra Modi government, he said on June 6 an MoU will be signed in Pune for providing employment to 1 lakh people in 300 companies. The tendering process has already been completed and the actual work will begin soon. The Thane railway station is a historic landmark (the first-ever passenger train in India operated between Bori Bunder and Thane in 1853) whose renovation was pending for long.