Engineering Student Murdered Over Love Affair; Friend Booked After Postmortem Findings

In a disturbing turn of events, the death of a young engineering student in Amravati’s Gadge Nagar area, initially believed to be a suicide, has now been registered as a case of murder. Police have booked her close friend, 24-year-old Pratik Sharad Hivse, following a complaint lodged by the deceased girl’s sister. The incident took place on the night of June 4, when the student was reportedly found hanging in her rented accommodation. Pratik, a resident of Laxminagar in Amravati, told the police he had arrived at the room with a friend and discovered the girl had allegedly taken her own life. Based on his statement, police had first treated the case as suicide.

However, the postmortem report revealed internal injuries in the young woman’s brain, raising serious suspicions. Doctors also indicated the possibility that she had died before being hanged. This vital medical evidence shifted the direction of the investigation toward foul play.

On Friday afternoon, the victim’s sister formally accused Pratik Hivse of murdering her sibling, leading to the registration of a murder case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. She informed police that the deceased had introduced Pratik to her as just a friend only days before the incident. Despite being taken into custody, the accused has not confessed to the crime. The investigation now hinges on crucial unanswered questions: how did the victim sustain internal brain injuries, and what caused the marks found on her neck? These details will be central to solving the case, Gadge Nagar police confirmed.

Meanwhile, news of the death sent shockwaves through the victim’s native village. Dozens of locals gathered at the district hospital and reportedly confronted the postmortem doctors. Upon learning that the death likely occurred before the hanging, the crowd expressed grief and outrage.

Police say further forensic analysis and mobile data records (CDR) suggest a possible romantic angle to the crime, which is now being thoroughly probed.