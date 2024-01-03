Enough Stock Available: Mumbai Police Appeals People Against Panic Buying Of Petrol

In the midst of growing concerns about a potential fuel shortage due to the ongoing truckers' strike in Mumbai, the police have urged the public not to flock to petrol pumps hastily. Assuring an ample supply of petroleum products and heightened security for tanker transportation, law enforcement aims to alleviate panic. The protests by truck and tanker drivers, directed against the recently introduced hit-and-run road accident provisions, persist, leading to a significant surge in demand at fuel pumps. Notably, certain petrol stations in central Mumbai's Sion and Matunga areas had to temporarily close as their stocks of petrol and diesel were depleted on Tuesday.

Request not to throng Petrol / Diesel/CNG pumps and indulge into panic buying. Don’t believe in rumours. There is enough stock available in Mumbai and we are providing adequate security to the tankers supplying petroleum products in Mumbai. Please spread the word. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2024

Request not to throng Petrol / Diesel/CNG pumps and indulge into panic buying. Don't believe in rumours. There is enough stock available in Mumbai and we are providing adequate security to the tankers supplying petroleum products in Mumbai. Please spread the word, Mumbai Police tweeted on X.

In a recent development, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), representing truckers, announced that the government has provided assurance regarding the implementation of new laws pertaining to hit-and-run cases. After long talks with the government, the All-India Motor Transport Congress called off the agitation.

The government reportedly conveyed that these laws will be enacted following thorough discussions with AIMTC members. Consequently, AIMTC has appealed to truck drivers to conclude their strike in light of this assurance.