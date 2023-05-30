Entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied. The kind of dissatisfaction which is there is nowhere else.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis when asked about claims by leaders of Thackeray faction that 22 MLAs and 9 MPs of Shinde faction are in touch with them.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut has claimed that 22 MLAs of CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena where upset and preparing to leave it and that 9 out of 13 MPs were in touch with Sena (UBT). Raut said the MPs were also upset with the Shinde Sena as their works were not being done and they were being treated with contempt.

Raut's claims came days after Shinde group MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the Sena was being given stepmotherly treatment by the BJP despite being a part of the NDA government. Raut also said state minister Shambhuraje Desai had sent a message to Uddhav Thackeray 15 days ago talking about how they were feeling suffocated.

