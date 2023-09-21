EOW grills Amol Kirtikar for 5 hours over irregularities in khichdi distribution during COVID-19

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police interrogated Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar on Wednesday regarding his involvement in the alleged khichdi scam valued at Rs 6.37 crore, as confirmed by an official on Thursday.

Kirtikar, son of former Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar, appeared before EOW officials at Crawford Market in South Mumbai around 11.30 am on Wednesday, the official said. The EOW questioned him for five hours over the alleged Rs 6.37-crore khichdi scam, he said.

Former MP Gajanan Kirtikar is now with Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. OW has started a probe in connection with alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi, a preparation of rice and lentils, to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The contract for this had been awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

EOW suspects that Amol Kirtikar may have assisted the contractor in securing the order for khichdi distribution This investigation by the EOW is part of a larger inquiry into alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 12,024 crore within the BMC, as highlighted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). To investigate these irregularities, a special investigation team (SIT) has been established.

In the context of this matter, it's worth noting that last month, the agency had also questioned Suraj Chavan, a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.