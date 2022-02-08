Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 201 points
By ANI | Published: February 8, 2022 09:49 AM2022-02-08T09:49:10+5:302022-02-08T10:00:03+5:30
The equity indices on Monday opened in green with the Sensex up by 201.33 points and Nifty up by 61.80 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 201.33 points or 0.35 per cent at 57822.52 at 9.41 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17275.40 at 9.41 am, up by 61.80 points or 0.36 per cent.
On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor