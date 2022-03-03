Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 279 points
By ANI | Published: March 3, 2022 09:44 AM2022-03-03T09:44:48+5:302022-03-03T09:55:02+5:30
The equity indices on Thursday opened in the green with the Sensex up by 279.78 points and Nifty up by 84.50 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 279.78 points or 0.50 per cent at 55748.68 at 9.35 am.
Similarly, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16690.50 at 9.35 am, up by 84.50 points or 0.51 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor