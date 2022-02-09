Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 504 points
By ANI | Published: February 9, 2022 09:38 AM2022-02-09T09:38:18+5:302022-02-09T09:45:07+5:30
The equity indices on Wednesday opened in green with the Sensex up by 503.79 points and Nifty up by 148.90 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 503.79 points or 0.87 per cent at 58312.37 at 9.30 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17415.70 at 9.30 am, up by 0.86 per cent or 148.90 points.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor