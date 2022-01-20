Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 167 points
By ANI | Published: January 20, 2022 09:27 AM2022-01-20T09:27:12+5:302022-01-20T09:35:08+5:30
Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with the Sensex down by 167.56 points and Nifty down by 38.40 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 167.56 points or 0.28 per cent at 59931.26 at 9.19 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17900.00 at 9.19 am, down by 38.40 points or 0.21 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
