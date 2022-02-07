Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 57 points
Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 57.50 points and Nifty down by 17.00 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 57.50 points or trading at 58587.32 and down by 0.10 percent at 9.23 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17499.30 at 9.23 am, down by 17.00 points or 0.10 percent.
