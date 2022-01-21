Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 706 points
By ANI | Published: January 21, 2022 09:25 AM2022-01-21T09:25:32+5:302022-01-21T09:35:07+5:30
Equity indices opened in red on Friday with the Sensex down by 706.25 points and Nifty down by 203.50 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 706.25 points or 1.19 per cent at 58758.37 at 9.20 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17553.50 at 9:20 am, down by 203.50 points or 1.15 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor