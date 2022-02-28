Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 904 points

Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 903.92 points and Nifty down by 261.80 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 903.92 points or trading at 54954.60 and down by 1.62 per cent at 9.25 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16396.60 at 9:25 am, down by 261.80 points or 1.57 per cent.

On Sensex, all the sectors are trading on a negative bias.

( With inputs from ANI )

