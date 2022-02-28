Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 904 points
By ANI | Published: February 28, 2022 09:32 AM2022-02-28T09:32:28+5:302022-02-28T09:40:03+5:30
Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 903.92 points and Nifty down by 261.80 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 903.92 points or trading at 54954.60 and down by 1.62 per cent at 9.25 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16396.60 at 9:25 am, down by 261.80 points or 1.57 per cent.
On Sensex, all the sectors are trading on a negative bias.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor