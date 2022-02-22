Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 915 points
By ANI | Published: February 22, 2022 09:40 AM2022-02-22T09:40:25+5:302022-02-22T09:50:07+5:30
The equity indices on Tuesday opened in red with the Sensex down by 915.03 points and Nifty down by 269.00 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 915.03 points or 1.59 per cent at 56768.56 at 9.30 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16937.70 at 9.30 am, down by 269.00 points or 1.56 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor