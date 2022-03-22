Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges by 165 points
By ANI | Published: March 22, 2022 09:52 AM2022-03-22T09:52:22+5:302022-03-22T10:00:03+5:30
Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex plunged by 164.59 points and Nifty down by 42.30 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 164.59 points or 0.29 per cent at 57127.90 at 9.45 am.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17075.30 at 9.45 am, down by 42.30 points or 0.25 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
