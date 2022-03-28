Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges by 294 points

Equity indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex plunging by 294.25 points and Nifty down by 70.95 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 294.25 points or 0.51 per cent at 57,067.95 at 9.40 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,082.05 at 9.40 am, down by 70.95 points or 0.41 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor