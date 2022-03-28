Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges by 294 points
By ANI | Published: March 28, 2022 09:51 AM2022-03-28T09:51:05+5:302022-03-28T10:00:07+5:30
Equity indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex plunging by 294.25 points and Nifty down by 70.95 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 294.25 points or 0.51 per cent at 57,067.95 at 9.40 am.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,082.05 at 9.40 am, down by 70.95 points or 0.41 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor