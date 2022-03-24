Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges by 294 points

Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex plunged by 294.19 points and Nifty down by 77.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 294.19 points or 0.51 per cent at 57390.63 at 9.27 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17168.70 at 9.27 am, down by 77.00 points or 0.45 per cent.

