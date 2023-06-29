EV battery production plant to come up in Pune and Aurangabad: Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, announced that the state government had approved projects totaling Rs 40,000 crore, including an electric vehicle facility in Pune and an EV battery production plant in Aurangabad.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said the EV and battery manufacturing units will come up with an investment of Rs 12,482 crore. He said a private company, Gogora India Pvt Ltd, will set up 12,000 battery swapping stations across the state in the next few years.

A battery swapping station is a place where EV owners can quickly exchange their empty battery with a fully charged one. The CM said these projects will provide a boost to the fast-growing EV sector.

Maharashtra government's flagship health insurance scheme will cover the entire population of the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. The health insurance scheme will cover the entire 12.5 crore population of the state,he said. This health scheme provides end-to-end cashless services for identified diseases through a network of service providers from the government and private sector.