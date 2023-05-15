Even if 16 MLAs disqualified, Shinde-Fadnavis govt will not fall: Ajit Pawar

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar said even if 16 MLAs are disqualified, the government of Shinde and Fadnavis will not fall. There is no threat to the government.

Earlier Ajit Pawar said there is no need of demanding resignation from the current CM Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people.

Supreme Court on Thursday said that had Uddhav Thackeray refrained from resigning as the chief minister of Maharashtra, the court could have reinstated him, but the court cannot quash a resignation. The top court also held that the Governor erred in concluding that Uddhav Thackeray had lost the majority in the House.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the court cannot quash the resignation submitted by Thackrey. The bench made it clear that had Thackeray refrained from resigning, it could have reinstated him, but the court can't quash a resignation.