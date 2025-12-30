“Even If a Few Leave, It Won’t Affect Us: Hitendra Thakur Confident Of BVA Victory in VVMC Elections

The upcoming elections to the Vasai–Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) have become a decisive moment for the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), which is struggling to hold its ground after years of political dominance in the region. Led by Hitendra Thakur, the regional party is now facing an existential challenge as several leaders and candidates continue to defect to rival parties. Following setbacks in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, political chatter across Vasai–Virar suggests that the civic polls are no longer routine for the BVA but a critical test of its political survival. With confidence shaken and internal divisions becoming more visible, the pressure on the party has intensified.

In the recent assembly elections, BJP candidate Sneha Dube-Pandit defeated Hitendra Thakur in Vasai, while his son Kshitiz Thakur lost the Nalasopara seat to BJP’s Rajan Naik. Compounding BVA’s woes, the Shiv Sena and the BJP have now formally joined hands to contest the VVCMC elections together, posing a formidable challenge. The alliance was finalised at a joint meeting held on Thursday at the BJP office in Nallasopara. Sources indicate that the Shiv Sena is expected to contest 24 seats, while discussions are ongoing over the remaining seats, with an official announcement due soon. The partnership has triggered intense political speculation, with many observers calling it a potential game-changer that could significantly alter the power dynamics in Vasai–Virar.

Responding to the developments, ina interview to Mumbai Mirror, Hitendra Thakur asserted confidence in his party’s strength. “We are contesting all 115 seats of the VVCMC. Even if a few candidates leave, it will not impact us. We are confident of winning again, as we have a strong and dedicated base of local karyakartas,” he said. On the other hand, Sneha Dube-Pandit described the civic polls as crucial for the BJP. “The BVA has controlled the municipal corporation since its formation, but this time we will defeat them here as well. The mayor will be from our party,” she said.

Emphasising the advantage of political alignment, the Vasai MLA added that Vasai–Virar would see rapid development if the mayor belongs to her party. “Our government is in power at both the Centre and the state. With MLAs and MPs from our alliance, development plans can move faster if the mayor is also from our side,” she said. Dube-Pandit further noted that while the election is the final stronghold for the BVA, it is equally significant for the BJP. “After defeating the BVA in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, we do not want to lose the civic polls,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

She also claimed that defections from the BVA are accelerating. “So far, around a dozen BVA candidates have joined the BJP, and many more are in talks. Those who have joined us are not even insisting on contesting—they are happy to come on board ahead of the civic elections,” she said. VVMC Elections will be held on January 15. The last date to file nomination is December 30. Votes will be counted on January 16.