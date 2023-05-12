"Even in dreams, he will not resign": Ajit Pawar targets Eknath Shinde after SC verdict

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said there is no need to demand resignation from Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, this in wake of the Supreme Court verdict. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people, the NCP leader further added.

Don't even dream that the CM and deputy CM would resign on the basis of morality. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people”, Pawar told reporters when asked about Uddhav Thackeray's demand for the resignation of the incumbent CM. On Thursday, the Supreme Court had said then Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had erred in concluding that Uddhav Thackeray had lost majority after revolt by Eknath Shinde. It had also said that the governor had no objective materials to call for a floor test. Referring to Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court had said it could have reinstated him had he refrained from resigning from his post after the rebellion by Shinde faction.The Uddhav faction had termed the SC verdict a vindication and called for Shinde's resignation.