Ex-Maharashtra Minister Tanaji Sawant's Son Kidnapped From Pune: Reports

A complaint has been filed with police after the son of Shiv Sena leader and MLA Tanaji Sawant has been allegedly kidnapped from Pune's Sinhagad area, local Marathi channels reported on Tuesday. Sawant's son had been taken away in a Swift car around 5 PM from Narhe area near Sinhagad. Sawant was state health minister in previous Eknath Shinde led government.

