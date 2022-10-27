Ex- Maharashtra MLA Vinayak Nimhan dies of cardiac arrest

Former Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vinayak Nimhan died due to heart attack on Wednesday at the age of 59. Nimhan represented the Shivajinagar constituency in Pune as Shiv Sena MLA from 1999 to 2004.

He later joined the Congress along with Narayan Rane and retained the seat in 2009 on the Congress ticket. He suffered a heart attack while heading for the family’s resort near Pune and died on the way to the hospital. He is survived by parents, wife and son.