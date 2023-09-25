EX-MP Kirit Somaiya receives extortion email threatening to leak video clip, demands ₹50 lakh

Former Member of Parliament (MP) and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has reported an alarming incident. He claims to have received threats from an unidentified individual who allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, accompanied by the threat of circulating an explicit video involving Somaiya. Subsequently, Somaiya filed a formal complaint with the Navghar police.

According to his complaint, during the investigation of his office's email account, it was discovered that an email demanding the aforementioned sum had originated from an email ID under the name "Rishikesh Shukla." The sender warned of making an alleged obscene video featuring Somaiya go viral, asserting that the previous video was merely a teaser and that more footage existed.

This incident follows a prior controversy in which the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had imposed a three-day ban on a Marathi news channel for broadcasting obscene and objectionable videos related to Somaiya.

As the political climate simmers over these events, Somaiya has now found himself the target of an extortion attempt via email. The Navghar police are actively investigating the matter, with the cyber police conducting a parallel inquiry into the extortion threats and alleged explicit video content.