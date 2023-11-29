Ex-Mumbai Mayor Datta Dalvia sent to 14-day judicial custody for ‘abusing’ CM Shinde

Former Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Datta Dalvi was arrested on Wednesday and later sent to judicial custody till December 12 for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He was arrested by Bhandup Police this morning and produced before a magistrate's court in suburban Mumbai. According to a police official, a meeting was organised on Sunday by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in suburban Bhandup where Dalvi allegedly made objectionable comments against Shinde. The FIR was lodged by one of Eknath Shinde's supporters.

The accused sought bail from the court, claiming that he was "innocent and falsely implicated" in the case. His application will be heard on Thursday. "During a probe, the police found that a meeting was organised on Sunday by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in suburban Bhandup, where Dalvi allegedly made some objectionable remarks against Shinde," a Bhandup police station official said. Following his arrest, the police produced him before a magistrate court in suburban Mulund and sought his remand for two days. The investigators said his custody was required for maintaining law and order in the area. However, advocate Sundeep Singh, appearing for Dalvi, submitted that no justifiable ground for custody has been made in the remand plea and his personal liberty cannot be curtailed.

