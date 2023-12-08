Exclusive: Political fireworks in Assembly, but all smiles at 'Lokmat gala dinner'

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly began in Nagpur yesterday. On the very first day of the session, the ruling and opposition parties clashed over various issues. However, later in the evening, all the leaders came together at a dinner organized by Lokmat in the run-up to the session. The camaraderie among the leaders was evident even after the heated exchanges in the Assembly.

In a video capturing the moment, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar were seen sharing a hug. Vijay Darda, chairman of the Editorial Board of Lokmat Group, was also present at the occasion. This time, Devendra Fadnavis is seen directing the cameraman, saying, "Hey, take a good picture of us."

Another incident unfolded during the event. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad were also in attendance. While taking a group video, a cameraman mentioned that Madam wants to have a solo photo. In response, Narvekar humorously remarked, "Look, madam, you are the only one in demand; we are nothing," prompting laughter all around.