"Expedite decision-making": Ashok Chavan appeals to Maharashtra govt on Maratha reservation

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan called on the state government to provide a detailed account of the actions taken in the last month regarding the Maratha quota demand. This comes in the wake of a recent suicide in Nanded district, which has stirred emotions and prompted calls for swift resolution.

“One Shubham Pawar died by suicide in Nanded district on Sunday morning. His family members were highly agitated and sought some help. I request the state government to expedite its decision-making procedure and develop solutions for the Maratha community,” Chavan stated.

He said the number of people turning up to attend rallies of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange is over ten lakh. "The state has not revealed the steps it has taken in the last few weeks regarding issuing reservations to the Maratha community,” he added.

Jarange had given an ultimatum of 40 days to the state government for awarding quota to Marathas which is expiring on Tuesday. On Sunday, he threatened to widen the scope of the stir and to launch an indefinite fast from October 25 seeking the reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed his government's commitment to providing reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community. He has also appealed to the youth to refrain from resorting to extreme measures like suicide.