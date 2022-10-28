External affairs minister S Jaishankar pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai attack

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attack as part of the two day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security (UNSC).

Speaking at the UNSC meeting at the Taj hotel, Jaishankar said 18 members of the Indian Police Forces, 12 members of the Taj hotel staff and security were martyred in the line of duty. As we pay tribute to them at the 26/11 memorial site, we salute their valour and their resolve, he said.

Jaishankar pointed out that it was not just an attack on Mumbai, it was an attack on the international community. Nations of specific countries were identified before being murdered. As a result, the commitment of each and every member state of the UN to combat terrorism stood publicly challenged, he said.

Addressing the UN members, the external affairs minister said, Together, we should send out the message that the international community will never give up on holding terrorists accountable and delivering justice. 26/11 will never ever be forgotten.