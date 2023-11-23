Extortion to illegal Construction: Pune lawyer’s tweet on burning local issues goes viral

In a viral tweet, a Pune lawyer has highlighted the urgent need for a Member of Parliament in the city. Emphasizing the necessity for more than just a local corporator aspiring for personal success, the tweet calls for a dynamic leader committed to the welfare of the city and possessing influential networks in both Mumbai and Delhi.

Pune's Key Concerns Summarized:

River Pollution and State Government Action: Contamination with foam and chemicals in rivers raises environmental concerns. The BJP-led state government penalized the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during its own governance, implying a lack of local leaders' efficacy, according to government statements.

Airport Transformation Dilemma: Opposition to converting an Air Force Base into an airport raises questions about the operational space for the Indian Air Force.

Need for a Ring Road: Advocacy for a Ring Road akin to Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road highlights dissatisfaction with current local leadership and a desire for improved infrastructure.

Pune Mumbai Expressway Critique: The current Pune Mumbai Expressway is criticized for its unsafe, congested, and outdated state, prompting a call for a new greenfield highway to Navi Mumbai's airport.

Road Cleanliness Challenge: Residents express frustration over poor road cleanliness, comparing unfavorably with cities like Indore and Vishakhapatnam known for cleanliness.

Koyta Gang Disturbance: Concerns about disruptive activities by the "Koyta Gang" prompt a call for empowering the police to address the issue decisively.

Illegal Slums and Construction Issues: Anti-encroachment drives are seen as insufficient in tackling organized mafias involved in illegal slums and construction, with allegations of extortion.

Pune Metro Leadership Needs: Calls for effective leadership capable of expediting project approvals in Delhi and Mumbai arise, citing a past incident where an incomplete and unsafe project was inaugurated.

Industrial Belt Extortion Reports: Despite a lack of specific cases, numerous news reports suggest the industrial belt in Pune faces challenges from extortion rackets, impacting the city's industrial landscape.