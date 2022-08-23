Eyeing power, Raj Thackeray projects himself as the 'most eligible political suitor'!

By IANS | Published: August 23, 2022 08:15 PM 2022-08-23T20:15:05+5:30 2022-08-23T20:25:15+5:30

Mumbai, Aug 23 Foraying into the public eye after recuperating for nearly three months from a hip surgery, ...

Eyeing power, Raj Thackeray projects himself as the 'most eligible political suitor'! | Eyeing power, Raj Thackeray projects himself as the 'most eligible political suitor'!

Eyeing power, Raj Thackeray projects himself as the 'most eligible political suitor'!

Next

Mumbai, Aug 23 Foraying into the public eye after recuperating for nearly three months from a hip surgery, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Navnirman sena Maharashtra navnirman sena party