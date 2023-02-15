Fact check Nagpur to Mumbai train missing

In a shocking incident, a goods train missing which originated from Nagpur to Mumbai with 90 containers for last 13 days with lots of imported goods.

According to a report, the train which left MIHAN Inland Container Depot (ICD) on February 1, should have reached its JNPT destination in Mumbai within the next four to five days. But even after 12 days, the concerned authorities are unable to track the location of the train carrying containers filled with the export material worth crores of rupees.

The train number PJT1040201 left MIHAN ICD on February 1. It was last located at Umbermali railway station near Kasara station between Nashik and Kalyan. But then the train's location disappeared from the Indian Railway's Freight Operation Information System (FOIS) and the authorities are now clueless about it, Nagpur Today reported.

The Railway Administration, which has given an explanation in this regard, has said that the Container Corporation has also taken the train to Jawaharlal Nehru Port. It has also asked to publish the news after verifying its veracity.