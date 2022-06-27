Fact Check: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut cried in interview?

In Maharashtra, more than two-thirds of the MLAs from the Shiv Sena, has revolted. About 42 MLAs, including Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, have revolted and left the MVA government in minority. Currently, all the rebel MLAs are staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Shiv Sena has been hit hard by such a large number of MLAs. For the last seven days, many dramatic developments have been taking place in this power struggle in Maharashtra. A video of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, one of the sculptors of Mahavikas Aghadi, is currently going viral on social media. In a video it shows Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Raut crying in an interview. Did Sanjay Raut, known for his tough and cash-strapped role, really cry over the biggest revolt in the Shiv Sena to date? Such a question is being asked.

A Facebook user named Ashish Raghuvanshi has claimed that Sanjay Raut was crying while giving an interview to the media against the backdrop of Shiv Sena mutiny. The video posted by him shows Sanjay Raut crying.

When you use the keyword search to find Sanjay Raut's current interview in Google search, you can see many of Raut's interviews. It found an interview with 'Aajtak' newsgroup that matched the frame of the video that went viral. The video of the interview conducted by 'Aajtak' can be seen here.

We then took some screenshots of the viral video and matched it with the video of 'Aajtak'. It was found that Sanjay Raut's video was tampered with. The viral video has been edited using social media apps to make Sanjay Raut's gestures look like he is crying. Here are some examples of Sanjay Raut's gestures and edited gestures in the main video.

Are there any apps on Google that use some of these filters? A search revealed that the instant messaging app Snapchat had a Cry Filter. Therefore, it has been concluded that Raut's video was tampered with in a similar manner.