Facts on big-ticket projects choosing other states over Maha to be presented in legislature: Samant

A white paper bringing out facts on big-ticket projects choosing other states over Maharashtra will be presented before the legislature in the ongoing Monsoon session, industries minister Uday Samant said.

A white paper is a kind of government report on a particular subject giving details and context. In a written response to a question in the legislative council, Samant said directions have been given to present facts about projects like the Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus, and Bulk Drugs Park.

A white paper will be presented on big-ticket projects choosing other states over Maharashtra in this Monsoon session, Samant said. The opposition has blamed the Eknath Shinde-led government for many big projects choosing other states, especially Gujarat, over Maharashtra. The government has hit back and blamed the earlier Uddhav Thackeray government for the migration.