Fadnavis comments on naming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar

"Today, a Shiv Sainik has become the Chief Minister of the state. Looking at his overall career and temperament, the deficit that was created by the availability of leaders would be eliminated. People were constantly thinking that they wanted their leaders. This leader will be available to the masses" said Devendra Fadnavis.

He further said hat the leader will try to solve the problems of the last man, not just in Mumbai, but in every nook and corner of Maharashtra. He also commented on the decision to make Aurangabad Sambhajinagar.

Fadnavis said, "Even if you took some decisions in the last cabinet. In fact, it is an indication that you will not convene a cabinet meeting until a vote of confidence is received after receiving the governor's letter. However, you did convene a cabinet meeting. Whether it is D. Patil's decision or some other decision, even if it cannot be taken as per the Cabinet signal, even if you have taken a decision, I have discussed it with the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister has said that our role is the same and we are playing the same role. "

"Also, don't worry about it. It gives you confidence that the government will take the decisions of your last cabinet back to the cabinet and implement those decisions. On behalf of the entire House, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Hon'ble Chief Minister and request for the cooperation of the Opposition as well" said Fadnavis.