Fadnavis congratulates Ajit Pawar on becoming Opposition leader

In a two-day special session of the state, the Shinde government on Monday proved its majority and won a major battle. Leaders of all parties addressed the congratulatory motion of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After this, the name of NCP MLA Ajit Pawar was also announced as the Leader of Opposition in the state. The Leader of the Opposition is known as the Shadow Chief Minister. State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the gathering congratulating Ajit Pawar on his election as Leader of the Opposition. In this speech, Fadnavis praised the work of Ajit Pawar, but one statement has created controversy.

It is true that Fadnavis wished Ajit Pawar well, but he did not want Ajit Pawar to remain the Leader of the Opposition forever. "The fact is that you have a way of describing the Leader of the Opposition, you are a very good Leader of the Opposition, so you have to stay there forever. But I don't agree with that in a democracy. I don't think so. I wish you all the best for that. I don't think Dada should stay there forever. But as long as you are in that position, I will definitely give him justice, "said Devendra Fadnavis.

All those who spoke about Ajit Pawar from the ruling party appreciated his work. But even in that, the appreciation shown by Fadnavis caught everyone's attention. Therefore, the tuning of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar is excellent. The picture is that this equation could appear at any time in the future.

While reviewing Ajit Pawar's career, Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that he has held the post of Deputy Chief Minister for the longest time. He also mentioned that the Chief Minister's post has been dismissed many times. Fadnavis also mentioned the morning swearing in ceremony and said that if what had happened at that time had remained the same, Ajit Pawar would have become the Chief Minister for a year and a half. Not only that, but even today, if you ask the NCP workers privately, you will know that the step taken by Ajit Pawar was the right one.