Fadnavis did not return as CM, but came back at lower post: Sharad Pawar dig at PM Modi's Red Fort remark

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi who asserted he will be back in 2024 to address the nation from the Red Fort, that a similar thing was said by former Maharashtra minister Devendra Fadnavis but he returned to power at lower post.

Pawar addressed a rally in Beed, Maharashtra, saying, You talk of providing a stable government but break duly elected governments in states. Pawar also said PM Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by including a mi punha yein (I’ll come back again) element in his Independence Day speech. Fadnavis did not return as CM, but came back at a lower position. One wonders what will he (Modi) return as, he said.

Sharad Pawar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of breaking duly elected governments in various states, even as the ruling party spoke of providing a stable government.